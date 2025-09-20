Jessica Sanchez turns pregnancy journey into music with 'Two Lines'

Filipino-American singer Jessica Sanchez is embracing one of the most transformative chapters of her life with a heartfelt new single titled “Two Lines.” The song, released on 16 September 2025, chronicles the exact moment she discovered she was pregnant with her daughter, Eliana — a memory she describes as both overwhelming and unforgettable.

A song born from a life-changing day

On Instagram, Sanchez revealed the deeply personal inspiration behind the track.

“‘Two Lines’ is one of the most meaningful songs I’ve ever shared. It captures the exact moment I found out I was pregnant with Eliana. A wave of emotions I’ll never forget — the joy, the tears, the fear, and the overwhelming love all at once.”

The America’s Got Talent semi-finalist added that the song stands as a lasting reminder of faith and divine timing.

“This song will always take me back to that life-changing day, the start of a beautiful journey, and a reminder that God’s timing is always perfect.”

She concluded her post with a Bible verse from Ecclesiastes 3:11: “He has made everything beautiful in its time.”

Alongside the release, Sanchez shared tender snapshots of her growing baby bump as she marked a new milestone in her pregnancy.

“Today I officially step into my 9th month of pregnancy ✨ My heart is overflowing with gratitude for all the love and kind words that have been pouring in.”

For her, the final stretch of pregnancy has been a mix of anticipation and gratitude, amplified by the unique circumstances surrounding her journey. Sanchez, who has been competing in the latest season of America’s Got Talent, admitted that she never imagined spending her last weeks of pregnancy on such a global stage.

“I never imagined I’d be spending these final weeks of pregnancy away from home, in the middle of such an exciting competition. I truly believe God’s plan is greater than my own. This journey has been so unexpected, yet so beautiful, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

With “Two Lines,” Jessica Sanchez not only shares her personal story but also offers a song of hope and affirmation for mothers and families navigating their own journeys. Blending her powerful vocals with raw emotion, the single is more than music — it’s a celebration of life, love, and faith.