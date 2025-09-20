Isko Moreno deploys health teams, facilities at 14 sites for rallies

Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso said the city has deployed doctors, nurses, first responders, ambulances, and equipment ahead of mass protests across the capital on Sunday, 21 September, with the local government focused on “health, order, and welfare.”

The city set up 14 deployment sites with portalets and water stations for both police and protesters, including areas around the Postal Bank and Post Office, PLM Roundtable, Katigbak–Ninoy Aquino, Museo Pambata, the service road in front of the U.S. Embassy, Mendiola, DBM Ayala Bridge, NPC Center Island, and multiple points at Kartilya ng Katipunan. “If anyone needs help, Manila is ready to assist — whether civilian or uniformed personnel,” Domagoso said.

The mayor appealed for calm and restraint. “I hope everyone will be safe and free to express themselves. At the same time, let’s be responsible citizens,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino, urging demonstrators to avoid damage or harm.

Domagoso also addressed infrastructure concerns, saying the city has flagged questionable flood-control projects inherited from past administrations and has moved to hold contractors to account. He said Manila has collected back taxes and ₱10.4 million in damages from firms with pending criminal cases.

On national probes into alleged corruption in public works, Domagoso said Manila will cooperate fully with the Senate and the newly created Independent Commission for Infrastructure: “They are welcome here; we’ll be happy to assist.”