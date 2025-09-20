Hot Bisera posts Thai LPGA triumph

Florence Yvon Bisera sustained her sizzling form, closing with a 1-under par 73 for a 5-under 211 total to survive surging home bet Nattarika Sensai and win the 2025 Thai LPGA Masters title on Saturday at the Singha Park Khon Kaen Golf Club in Tha Phra, Thailand.

After pulling off a come-from-behind victory in the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic last week, the 20-year-old shotmaker from Davao stayed hot to formally secure her fourth career win overall in this THB4-million — or roughly P7.1-million — championship.

Kusuma Meechai of Thailand and Hinata Ikeba of Japan tied for third with a total of 213 after closing with 72 and 73, respectively.

Also making their presence felt were Filipinas Princess Superal, who finished tied for 13th spot with a closing 74 for a 218 total as well as Harmie Constantino and Daniella Uy, who posted identical 74s to finish tied at the 34th place with 223 total.

Bisera sizzled early, grabbing a share of the lead in the opening round before separating herself with a second-round 68 for a two-shot cushion heading into the final round of this 54-hole tournament.

Despite bracing for a tough closing stretch, she remained composed despite Sensai, who was playing ahead of the final group, mounted a fearless charge.

Sensai, who was five strokes behind, waxed hot in the front nine with a sizzling 33, highlighted by a birdie spree from No. 6. Her early onslaught brought her within one shot of Bisera, putting pressure squarely on the young Filipina, who had yet to win outside the local tour.