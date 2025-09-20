‘Honor Thy Father’ at 10: Church as a crime syndicate

Honor Thy Father, melodramatic underneath its minimalist veil, is a social critique and an abrasive attack against fundamentalists. Indeed, this was a gutsy move on Matti’s part back then, to translate his deeply personal take onto the big screen, considering the Philippines is a predominantly Christian country.

His fictional Church of Yeshua is really the central character here, and reflects what the director clearly believes: Christian church leaders/founders are criminals, milking money out of their white-collared members, while followers are portrayed as the worst kind of blind fanatics — an entirely different species whose greed passes through generations, down to their kids who clamor for fried chicken at a birthday party.

But regardless of one’s worldview and opinions on religious people, the film (and it looks way better in color) is not as weighty as it presents itself. It is not intentionally wacko, as in Yorgos Lanthimos’ surrealist absurdist Kinds of Kindness (2024), about abuse and control, including religious manipulation.

Matti’s characters are thinly developed, and his Church of Yeshua and its flock of white-wearing believers, led by the clownish Bishop Tony, feel like caricatures — a middling and superficial portrait of a brainwashed charismatic group. And this cartoonish portrayal weakens its critique, because it feels more like parody.

The heist lacks suspense and thrill, but then one can argue Matti is not out to entertain but to spark discussions and bring to the surface a culture of corruption. But the sequences are done hastily and without much thought or build-up.

In 2015, the colored cinematography was a visual treat: scene after scene of pretty frames and a gorgeous color palette. Now in black and white, it still proves the competence of John Lloyd Cruz as one of the best actors of his generation. In fact, casting him is Matti’s best decision — giving Cruz, back then, a chance to step out of character and explore his talents outside of his old romantic-lead mold.

While I was among the minority who was not ecstatic about Honor Thy Father (for me, On the Job is Matti’s best work) for its cartoonish characters under the guise of intelligent critique, it is still one of the memorable movies of the century in local cinema.

It may be undercooked — a technically glossy but paper-thin personal commentary that is nevertheless thought-provoking: In the land of greed, power, and corruption, the non-religious are less evil, according to the gospel of Erik Matti. In the spectrum of evil, the churchgoers are the worst, in the movie’s opinion. The Church of Yeshua and Egay’s criminally inclined family are both crooked, but at least the latter is not a group of hypocrites.

2 out of 5 stars

