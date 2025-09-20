Her story: Rhon Balagtas unveils women’s journeys on the runway

This October, Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria will transform its Grand Ballroom into a sanctuary of stories, strength, and style as it presents Her Story: Celebrating Every Woman’s Milestones — a gala fashion show that goes beyond the catwalk to honor women’s extraordinary journeys. The highly anticipated event unfolds on Sunday, 12 October at 6:00 PM, shining a light on empowerment and the timeless beauty of resilience.

More than a parade of garments, Her Story reimagines the runway as a stage where fashion mirrors the chapters of a woman’s life. From the playful innocence of childhood to the powerful transitions of motherhood, each segment highlights the triumphs, struggles, and unbreakable spirit that shape womanhood.

At the helm of this inspired collection is Rhon Balagtas, a young designer from Guagua, Pampanga, who is taking her bow with her first-ever solo gala show. For Balagtas, fashion has always been more than artistry — it is an avenue to tell stories and preserve heritage.

From Pampanga to the global stage

Balagtas’s creative journey began in the quiet moments of her childhood.

“As early as I can remember, gusto ko talaga maging fashion designer,” she shared in an exclusive interview. “Madalas na ako mag-sketch sa notebook ko sa school. At first, gusto ng father ko na maging engineer ako, pero ito talaga ang gusto ko — kaya ito ang ginawa ko.”

Her big break came during her graduation show, where she first crossed paths with Michael Cinco, the world-renowned Filipino couturier.

“Nasa school ako, graduation namin parang fashion show. Doon ko na-meet si Sir Michael. Nagustuhan niya ang designs ko, then he asked me after graduation, ‘Ano plans mo?’ That’s where it all started.”

Working under Cinco’s Dubai-based fashion house became her finishing school.

“Napaka-generous niya sa pag-share ng knowledge,” Balagtas recalls. “Every dress, every creation dapat perfect. Doon ko natutunan ang disiplina at dedication na kailangan sa fashion.”

Earlier, she also trained under iconic Filipina designer Ditta Sandico, whose mentorship deepened her patriotic vision. Through Sandico, she grew an advocacy for local artisans and indigenous weaving traditions — an influence that now threads through her designs.

A first gala, a first story

Though already recognized as one of the country’s fast-rising designers, Balagtas admits that her debut solo gala feels surreal.

“Hindi pa nag-sink in sa akin ito, pero ngayon pa lang I’m thankful sa blessings. Mas lalo ko pang pagbubutihan,” she said, her excitement palpable.

Her collection for Her Story promises timeless elegance infused with courage, individuality, and grace. Each piece is a testament to women who continue to redefine roles, break barriers, and inspire others to embrace their narratives with pride.

Adding star power to the evening are some of the country’s most admired models and beauty queens, led by Gloria Diaz, the Philippines’ first Miss Universe. Alongside them are women philanthropists and advocates who embody the essence of the gala’s theme.

The fashion showcase will also be elevated by stirring performances from Broadway actress Ima Castro and Asia’s Nightingale Lani Misalucha, whose artistry complements the message of empowerment.

Beyond fashion: A cause close to heart

Her Story is a collaboration between Crowne Plaza and JMG Infinity Events, led by Ruby Guiyab, who has more than 30 years of experience in staging high-profile events for local and global brands. But the night’s true heartbeat lies in its purpose: proceeds will benefit Project PEARLS, a non-profit dedicated to alleviating poverty through Peace, Education, Aspiration, Respect, Love, and Smiles.

As the lights dim and the first model steps onto the runway, Her Story reaffirms that fashion is more than spectacle — it is a voice. A voice that echoes strength, freedom, and the countless milestones that shape every woman’s journey.

And for Rhon Balagtas, this debut gala is not just a career milestone — it is the realization of a lifelong dream stitched with perseverance, patriotism, and pride.