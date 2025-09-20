Habacon powers San Beda past EAC

San Beda University went through a tough opening day workout to beat clingy Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) in a five-set marathon, 25-19, 19-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-10, in Pool A of the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Preseason Unity Cup Saturday at the Playtime FilOil Centre in San Juan.

Angel Habacon took matters into her own hands as she scored five of her 16 points in the fifth set, including the Lady Red Spikers’ last three hits of the match, which lasted two hours and 33 minutes.

The Mediola-based squad shattered a 7-7 tie in the deciding frame with a scorching 7-2 run capped by Habacon’s back-to-back kill to reach match point, 14-10.

The Lady Generals saved a point, but Habacon nipped the uprising in the bud with a thunderous hammer that EAC failed to control.

“We just gave our best to contribute and play as one inside the court,” Habacon said.

Janelle Bachar finished with a game-high 17 points, coming from 16 kills and an ace, for San Beda under new coach Kungfu Reyes.

Jeliane Catubig added 12 markers while Rianne Bedural chipped in eight in the Lady Red Spikers’ good start in the centerpiece competition of the league, backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner and R and B Milk Tea.

“This win is very important because we have a new system. Everybody is waiting for us to perform well inside the court,” added Habacon, who connived with Bachar and Catubig in tallying 43 of San Beda’s 55 total points at the attack zone.

Bachar and Catubig teamed up on offense in the fourth frame as the Lady Spikers built a comfortable cushion on their way to forcing a fifth set.

San Beda’s second unit failed to sustain the momentum built by their starters in the opening set and saw themselves trail by 11 midway through the second frame. Reyes was forced to bring back his main guns as San Beda made a late run to close the gap, 23-18.