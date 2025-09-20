Gov’t work cut short on Monday

Malacañang has ordered a half-day of work for government offices under the Executive Branch on Monday in celebration of the 33rd National Family Week and “Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga” Day.

In Memorandum Circular No. 96, Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin said government offices will dismiss employees starting at 1 p.m., so they can spend more time with their families.

“This Office also encourages all government workers in the Executive Branch to fully support the programs and activities relative to the observance of Family Week, as organized by the National Committee on the Filipino Family,” the memo read.

Why it matters

The last week of September has been officially recognized as National Family Week since 1992, while the fourth Monday of September was declared “Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga” Day in 2012 to emphasize the Filipino tradition of families sharing meals together.

“One of the meaningful traditions of Filipinos is the common family meal where all members of the family are present to signify their unity and thanksgiving for God’s abundant blessings,” the proclamation states.

Exceptions and reminders

The shortened workday does not apply to agencies involved in essential services, such as health, disaster response, and other critical operations, which are expected to continue working as usual.

Malacañang also encouraged other branches of government, independent commissions, and even the private sector to observe the half-day schedule so more families can join in the celebration.

The observance of National Family Week is meant to highlight the family as the foundation of nation-building, promoting solidarity, values formation, and stronger parent-child relationships.