Global breakthrough

In celebration of its 15th anniversary, Salcedo Auctions launched Heiko, a solo exhibition by rising contemporary artist Maria Angelica Tan, through its gallery arm, Salcedo Private View, in Tokyo this September.

The event was part of PH Mode x TYO | Beyond the Loom: Philippine Indigenous Textiles, Visual Art, Coconut & Pineapple Innovation in Sustainable Fashion at Shibuya Hikarie, held during Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo 2025.

Supported by the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) in Tokyo, the Department of Trade and Industry and the Philippine Embassy in Japan, the event highlighted the country’s creative prowess and sustainable innovation.

Ambassador Mylene Garcia-Albano and PTIC-Tokyo Commercial Counselor Dita Angara-Mathay led the opening.

Tan’s “Heiko,” meaning “equilibrium” in Japanese, features four oil-on-canvas diptychs inspired by Zen stone stacking and her Catholic-Buddhist worldview. The minimalist works were also digitally printed onto pineapple fiber textiles used in a fashion collection that debuted on the runway, uniting art and sustainable fashion.

The broader Philippine showcase unveiled 24 contemporary looks by Filipino designers, crafted from indigenous materials and coconut-based innovations. By blending heritage, circular design and Japanese tech, the initiative positions the Philippines as a key player in eco-luxury fashion.

Organized by PTIC Tokyo and Manila Fashion Forward, the two-phase cultural project builds momentum for the 70th anniversary of Philippines–Japan diplomatic relations in 2026 — marking not just a milestone in art and fashion, but in international trade and creative diplomacy.