Gab Cabangon finds his voice with debut single “Pieces”

Gab Cabangon officially steps into the spotlight with the release of “Pieces,” his first solo single — an acoustic indie-pop track that speaks to listeners navigating grief, uncertainty, and depression. Tender yet powerful, the song invites vulnerability while holding on to the hope of healing and brighter days.

Originally written as a heartfelt anniversary gift to his then-girlfriend (now wife) during the pandemic, “Pieces” was never intended for a wide audience. But when Gab began performing it in livestreams and gigs, he witnessed how deeply the song resonated — often leaving listeners in tears.

“I want this song to be the soundtrack for people to allow themselves to go through the process of sadness and grief without feeling judged and without feeling alone,” Gab shares. “Part of the journey to fixing what may be broken is acknowledging that some things aren’t okay, but also knowing there will always be someone or something to help you stand up again.”

The overwhelming response affirmed his decision to take “Pieces” from a private love letter into the studio, transforming it into a song for everyone who has ever felt broken but not beyond repair.

Collaboration and craft

The single is a product of collaboration with some of Gab’s closest creative allies. Long-time friend and music director David Lina infused the arrangements with warmth and tender instrumental textures. Mixing and mastering duties were handled by Shadiel “Shad” Chan and Jan Fuertez, whose sonic polish complements the song’s heartfelt storytelling.

The result is a track layered with acoustic richness — cinematic in scope yet intimate in delivery — music that could easily underscore a film’s most vulnerable moment. “I found friends and people I wanted to collaborate with who helped me achieve the vision for the song,” Gab notes. “They also made me a better artist and collaborator along the way.”

Embracing the solo journey

For years, Cabangon built his name through live performances, whether solo or as frontman of the band K.E., while also championing Original Pilipino Music (OPM). Yet he admits it took a conscious shift in mindset to finally pursue recording as a solo artist.

“For the longest time, I thought I would be content just being a gigging artist,” he reflects. “But the hunger and desire to record and release new music never left me. Late last year, I decided it was finally time to release music as Gab Cabangon.”

That leap of faith culminates in “Pieces,” a song that doesn’t just introduce Gab as a recording artist but also sets the tone for the themes he plans to explore: love, healing, resilience, and the fragile beauty of starting over.

Gab teases that “Pieces” is only the beginning. “Not to give away too much, but I’d like to think that it’s the opening song to a letter that I’m writing for people who are trying to learn to love again,” he says. “People can definitely expect more music from me moving forward—they’ll just have to keep following my journey to find out what’s next.”

With “Pieces,” Gab Cabangon offers not just a debut, but a promise: music that will soundtrack life’s quiet heartbreaks and its eventual triumphs.