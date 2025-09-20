Fourth in line: The rise and fall of Speakers of the House

In the Philippine House of Representatives, the Speaker serves as the presiding officer and administrative head of the chamber.

As the fourth highest official in the country’s line of succession, the Speaker wields significant influence over the legislative agenda, committee leadership, and the overall direction of House proceedings. Elected by fellow members of the chamber, the Speaker plays a crucial role in steering national policy debates, forging political coalitions, and navigating the complex interplay between the legislature and the executive.

Over the years, Speakers have risen to national prominence, with some regarded as respected statesmen and others as powerbrokers caught in controversy. Here is a look at the rise and fall of notable past Speakers from the post-EDSA I era to the present day.

Ramon V. Mitra Jr. (1987–1992)

Ramon “Monching” Mitra Jr. was among the prominent leaders after the People Power Revolution. Following the restoration of the House of Representatives in 1987, he was elected Speaker of the 8th Congress. Under his leadership, major legislative measures were enacted, and Mitra worked to strengthen the functions and institutional role of the House. After his 1987–1992 term, he ran for president in 1992 but lost. His defeat ended his trajectory as Speaker.

Jose C. de Venecia Jr. (1992–1998)

After Mitra, Jose de Venecia Jr. was elected Speaker in 1992 during the 9th Congress. He leveraged alliances, party strength, and his standing in the political landscape to maintain leadership. He served multiple terms and built influence through both legislation and coalition-building. De Venecia also sought the presidency, running in 1998, but lost to Joseph Estrada. His defeat and shifting political alignments cost him the speakership.

Manuel “Manny” Villar (1998–2000)

After de Venecia vacated the Speaker position in 1998, Manny Villar, a relatively new but prominent political figure, was elected Speaker of the 11th Congress. He sought to reform congressional processes by limiting pork barrel-type discretionary spending in line with executive development plans. Major bills passed during his term included the Clean Air Act, Retail Trade Liberalization Act, New Central Bank Act, Securities Regulation Code, and New Banking Act.

Villar lost the speakership in November 2000 when House leadership reorganized and Arnulfo Fuentebella replaced him. His ouster came amid shifting alliances and fallout over how to handle impeachment proceedings against President Estrada.

Arnulfo Fuentebella (Nov 2000–Jan 2001)

Villar was ousted through a motion declaring all House positions vacant after he transmitted the Articles of Impeachment against Estrada to the Senate. In the shake-up, Fuentebella was elected Speaker. His term lasted just over two months, leaving little time for legislative legacies. After Estrada was ousted in January 2001 during EDSA II and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo became president, the House reorganized again, and Feliciano Belmonte Jr. was chosen Speaker.

Feliciano Belmonte Jr. (Jan–Jun 2001)

In January 2001, following Estrada’s fall and Arroyo’s rise to the presidency, the House reorganized, electing Belmonte as Speaker during the transition. He was respected for fairness and equanimity during a turbulent period. After the 2001 elections, de Venecia regained political strength and was re-elected as Speaker, prompting Belmonte to step aside.

Jose C. de Venecia Jr. (2001–2008)

De Venecia returned as Speaker after the 2001 elections, supported by the post-Estrada realignment. He led the “Sunshine Coalition,” a broad multiparty bloc in the House, and presided for about seven years. He played a key role in legislation and political maneuvering but became embroiled in the NBN-ZTE broadband deal scandal. His son, Jose “Joey” de Venecia III, helped expose alleged irregularities, straining relations with President Arroyo.

In February 2008, 174 lawmakers voted to declare the speakership vacant. De Venecia was removed and replaced by Prospero Nograles.

Prospero Nograles (2008–2010)

Nograles, the first Speaker from Mindanao, was elected unopposed after de Venecia’s ouster. He helped pass measures such as the Rent Control Law and the Anti-Money Laundering Act. However, his net worth reportedly grew from ₱6.5 million in 1995 to ₱88.3 million in 2008, raising criticism. He also failed to deliver on his promise to pass the Freedom of Information Act. After the 2010 elections, Belmonte returned as Speaker under a new majority.

Feliciano Belmonte Jr. (2010–2016)

With the 2010 elections, Belmonte returned as Speaker under President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, backed by the Liberal Party and its allies. His tenure was relatively stable, lasting two terms. His leadership was aligned with Aquino’s agenda, which included transparency and anti-corruption measures. After Aquino’s presidency ended in 2016, Belmonte stepped aside and Pantaleon Alvarez became Speaker under the new administration.

Pantaleon Alvarez (2016–2018)

Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon “Bebot” Alvarez, a Duterte ally, was elected Speaker after the 2016 elections. He advanced Duterte’s agenda, including federalism and charter change, and controversially called for the abolition of the Court of Appeals while pursuing impeachments against Vice President Leni Robredo and Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

His confrontational style and declining support within PDP-Laban led to his ouster in July 2018, just before Duterte’s State of the Nation Address.

Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (2018–2019)

Former president and Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo replaced Alvarez in 2018, becoming the first female Speaker. Her short term saw the passage of House Bill 8858, which lowered the minimum age of criminal liability from 15 to 12. She also approved rule changes restricting access to lawmakers’ SALNs, a move criticized by the public. Her term ended with the close of the 17th Congress in 2019.

Alan Peter Cayetano (2019–2020)

Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano was elected Speaker at the start of the 18th Congress under a term-sharing deal with Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco, reportedly brokered by Duterte. His tenure included chairing the 2019 SEA Games organizing committee and leading the controversial ABS-CBN shutdown.

Cayetano resisted the term-sharing agreement and tried to cling to power. After a standoff, Velasco secured House support, and Cayetano resigned in October 2020.

Lord Allan Velasco (2020–2022)

Velasco became Speaker during the COVID-19 pandemic, overseeing legislation such as the Bayanihan laws and CREATE Act, which supported economic recovery and social protection. He also managed vaccination rollout efforts. He served until the end of Duterte’s term in 2022, endorsing Martin Romualdez as his successor.

Ferdinand Martin Romualdez (2022–2025)

Romualdez became Speaker in 2022, coinciding with the presidency of his cousin, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. He championed the controversial Maharlika Wealth Fund and was embroiled in disputes with Vice President Sara Duterte over confidential funds, leading to her impeachment in 2025—a move later declared unconstitutional.

Romualdez resigned on September 17, 2025, after contractor Sarah Discaya alleged he and other politicians profited from ghost flood control projects. He denied wrongdoing, saying he resigned “not in surrender, but in service.”

Faustino Dy III (2025–present)

Isabela Rep. Faustino “Bojie” Dy III was elected Speaker on September 17, 2025. A former governor and vice governor, Dy vowed: “Under my leadership, this House will change. I will not defend the guilty, and I will not shield the corrupt.”

With public pressure mounting from the flood control scandal, Dy faces the challenge of proving his commitment to reform while balancing relations with the president and fellow lawmakers to maintain his post.