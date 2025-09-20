Floodgate attracts new witnesses

More revelations are forthcoming in what is now billed as “Floodgate” in reference to its American version, the Watergate scandal, that led to the resignation of US President Richard Nixon in 1974.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) expects two or three more witnesses to spill the beans on the multibillion-peso flood control projects.

This was revealed by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla who said the agency received feelers from potential witnesses who may appear next week.

“There are more who sent feelers of their intent. And we will get them one by one to talk to us. We have two to three more next week,” Remulla said.

Remulla indicated that one of the potential witnesses may come from the Department of Public Works and Highways.

The potential witness had approached the DoJ offering to testify in the government’s probe.

The feelers came as the government launched a broader campaign to combat corruption in government projects.

Contractors Curlee Discaya and his wife, Sarah, went to the DoJ last week to apply for inclusion in the government’s Witness Protection Program (WPP).

Remulla, though, said the couple should first return the money they allegedly obtained illegally before they can be considered as state witnesses and be given immunity from suit.

“The first principle we would use here is that if they obtained money that they should not have, they should return it to the republic. That’s always our first condition,” Remulla said.

He added, “You don’t walk off laughing at the system because you enriched yourself and got away with the crime. No, here you give it back to the state where it rightfully belongs before you could even be considered for immunity.”

Meanwhile, Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson expressed deep frustration and anger on Saturday over the misuse of public funds, vowing to pursue justice against those responsible for corruption, including those behind the controversial flood control projects.

Speaking in a radio interview, Lacson, who chairs the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, said he understands the public outrage, sharing the sentiment of millions of taxpayers who have seen their hard-earned money squandered through fraudulent schemes.