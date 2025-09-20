Finestra presents fine dining with finest Italian wines

Finestra at Solaire Resort Entertainment City presents an evening of fine dining with the finest Italian wines from the wine regions of Italy — Veneto, Sicily, and Tuscany — at 6 p.m. on 25 September 2025.

Uncover superb flavors and the rich cultural heritage of each region with every taste of this wine-paired dinner.

The exclusive dinner features a 6-course menu of exquisite dishes curated by Executive Chef Andrea Spagoni, promising a night of delectable food, wine and good company.

Each wine was thoughtfully selected by Sommelier and Solaire Resort Entertainment City director of Beverage Daniel Blais.

Matching tasting notes

Raised in Turin, Italy, Chef Spagoni aims to match tasting notes with dishes coming from the Italian regional cuisine, offering all-new dishes prepared with the distinct Finestra flair.

The dinner starts with citrus-marinated scallops with salmon roe and red onion, a vibrant and fresh combination paired with the Lugana San Benedetto 2023. This wine features appealing notes of peaches, citrus, bananas and herbs.

For the second course, Spagoni offers a rich veal and tuna tartare with caramelized hazelnuts and yellow bell pepper hollandaise, complemented by an excellent Passopisciaro Passobianco, 2021 dry Chardonnay, a harmony of ripe yellow peach, melon, and tropical fruity taste flavors.

Next, diners will have a hearty and succulent slow-cooked grouper with a radish dip and green peas paired with a Barbera d’Alba Superiore, 2020. This is a medium-to-full-bodied red wine layered with notes of plums, cherries and spices.

Luxurious artisanal fregola guanciale black truffle

The fourth course will have diners indulging in a luxurious artisanal fregola guanciale black truffle paired with a Langhe Nebbiolo, 2021, with its distinct aroma of red fruits and a smooth finish.

This will be followed by roasted pork tenderloin with grapes and celery jam and balsamic jus. This will be paired with Rosso di Montalcino, 2021, particularly chosen to bring out the bold flavors of this dish.

Lastly, for dessert, diners will have luscious dark chocolate cake with figs jam and yogurt. The cake’s decadent, velvety taste will be keenly balanced with an Amarone Classico, 2018. The flavor profile is robust yet not overpowering, with the libation meant to be a memorable finale to an elegant feast.