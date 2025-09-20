Experience high tea inspired by National Artist Federico Aguilar Alcuaz

“We work here for money but art feeds our soul,” Grace Lim, The Peninsula Hotels’ Public Relations officer and eCommerce manager officer-in-charge, told DAILY TRIBUNE at a high tea last Thursday, admitting that she never knew any Filipino artist, until she got to work with The Peninsula Manila or as generations before her fondly called it, the Manila Pen.

Until the end of the month, the Manila Pen’s extensive permanent Filipino art collection — including Jose Joya, Cesar Legapi, Ang Kiukok and the giant Napoleon Abueva sun that shines over the hotel’s magnificent The Lobby — will be accompanied by three never-before-seen Art Protis tapestries by National Artist for Visual Arts, Painting, Sculpture and Mixed Media Federico Aguilar Alcuaz.

To experience art, one must simply visit a museum. But at the Manila Pen, Aguilar Alcuaz’s art can be indulged not only as an exhibition, but as an afternoon high tea that provides a different experience of the art, said the exhibition’s curator, Ricky Francisco of Fundacion Sanso.

Francisco told DAILY TRIBUNE that he has never experienced a high tea inspired by an artist before. It is, said Lim, the Manila Pen’s first high tea inspired by an artist, although Aguilar Alcuaz was not the first to be exhibited at The Lobby.