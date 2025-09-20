DTI, partners push new online platform for global reach

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), together with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), is urging local exporters to take advantage of a new digital platform that aims to connect Philippine businesses with international buyers.

Developed by Qsweep Tech Services Corporation, PHX Source serves as an online directory where global companies can easily discover and engage with Philippine exporters.

Visibility in global markets

The platform is designed to enhance the visibility of local products in global markets while streamlining connections between suppliers and buyers.

According to the DTI-Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB), the initiative is expected to provide exporters with a centralized and trusted channel to promote their products, strengthen business networks, and respond directly to global inquiries.

The Exporter Discovery Platform offers features such as company and product listings, exporter profiles, contact information, and a request-for-quote system that allows direct transactions between exporters and potential international partners.

Reaching out to exporters

DTI-EMB added that the PHX team will be reaching out to exporters to assist in registration and onboarding.

The trade department said the initiative forms part of its broader effort to modernize export promotion and strengthen the competitiveness of Philippine businesses in the global marketplace.