DSWD on red alert as Severe Tropical Storm Nando nears typhoon strength

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Saturday placed its operations on red alert as Severe Tropical Storm (STS) Nando intensified and was forecast by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) to reach typhoon category this weekend.

“We are anticipating possible pre-emptive evacuations from provinces along STS Nando’s track and nearby areas so our Field Offices are now on standby 24/7 to coordinate with local government units (LGUs), and to provide regular situational reports,” said Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG).

Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, stressed that the agency is prepared to distribute more than 2.6 million family food packs (FFPs), prepositioned in various hubs, spokes, and last-mile warehouses nationwide.

“The DSWD is ready to provide relief assistance to all families that will be affected by the effects of Nando. Currently, the agency has over ₱115 million standby funds ready for disaster response operations,” she said.

She added that the department is also ready to assist LGUs in managing evacuation centers to ensure that displaced families, especially vulnerable sectors, are prioritized and “will not go hungry as instructed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.”

Dumlao said the DSWD’s disaster response vehicles and equipment are on standby for rapid deployment of aid.

“We would also like to remind our kababayans to remain alert and always heed the warnings of their local chief executives to be safe from the possible onslaught of Nando,” she added.