DMW: Helpers’ wage hike voluntary

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is eyeing a voluntary, incentive-based scheme to implement the new minimum wage hike for Filipino domestic helpers abroad.

Signed last August, the reform raises the monthly pay of household service workers from $400 (around P22,000) to $500 (around P28,000). But with some host countries opposing the increase, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac said the department is taking a “positive approach” instead of imposing penalties.

“We will draft guidelines and have an incentives-based program for employers who choose to implement the USD 500 wage. They may get faster processing and other privileges,” Cacdac explained in a Friday briefing.

Further guidelines are expected by mid-October. The current $400 minimum was set in 2006 under the Household Service Workers Policy Reform.

Meanwhile, the DMW has denied the motion for reconsideration filed by Los Angeles Labor Attaché Macy Monique Maglanque, compelling her to return home to face an investigation into alleged irregular flood control projects.

Cacdac confirmed that Maglanque, who remains abroad, is expected to arrive “within the next few days” after her appeal was junked.

Maglanque was tagged in Sen. Panfilo Lacson’s privilege speech linking her to companies that allegedly cornered P2.195 billion worth of flood control contracts in Bulacan and a hotel project in Pampanga.

“She must personally respond to the allegations. We will not give her so much time,” Cacdac said.