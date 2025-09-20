DILG orders evacuations, no-sail policy as Typhoon Nando nears super typhoon strength

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Saturday called on concerned local government units (LGUs) to implement preemptive or mandatory evacuations in danger zones, particularly coastal, low-lying, and landslide-prone communities, as Typhoon “Nando” continues to intensify within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Based on the latest advisory from PAGASA, Nando is expected to strengthen into a super typhoon by Monday as it approaches the Batanes-Babuyan Islands.

Storm surge warnings have been raised in coastal areas of Batanes, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur. In an urgent advisory, the DILG stressed the enforcement of a strict No-Sail Policy in affected areas, alongside a liquor ban, to maintain public safety and order during critical response operations. Small-scale fishing and sea travel are suspended until conditions improve.

The DILG also directed LGUs to ensure that evacuation centers are fully prepared, with adequate power, supplies, and humanitarian assistance for displaced families and fisherfolk. Other precautionary measures include monitoring weather updates, preparing health units and response teams, clearing waterways to prevent flooding, inspecting quarry and mining sites, and assessing dam stability.

“All concerned officials must take all necessary critical actions without delay to minimize risk and protect lives and livelihoods,” the DILG said.

The department likewise urged the public to remain alert, cooperate with authorities, and follow official instructions. The directive supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s call for proactive and unified action in building a disaster-resilient Philippines, where preparedness saves lives and no community is left behind.