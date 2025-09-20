SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Sunday (21 September 2025)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Do not return to what is no longer meant for you; let go of the past.

Health: Time to clean your surroundings, it helps with mental clarity.

Career: An opportunity will open once you let go of a delay.

Wealth: A good day to burn joss paper as an offering to ancestors.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 5

Advice: Place a gold charm on the altar for a new cycle of abundance after Ghost Month.

OX

Love: Someone wants to come back, ask yourself if there is still space for them.

Health: Clean the windows and bathroom to allow good chi to enter the home.

Career: If you are avoiding a task, face it today to finish the old and welcome the new.

Wealth: It is a good day to set aside some money in a new piggy bank.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 2

Advice: It is time to start a business. Cleanse the place with incense, anoint the door with essential oil, and place a lucky charm coin trio in the cash box.

TIGER

Love: You will be happier if you distance yourself from someone who does not value you.

Health: Burn incense in the room to refresh the energy.

Career: A new direction will come, follow your intuition.

Wealth: Do not spend on things that only bring temporary joy.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 6

Advice: Light a blue candle for cleansing and emotional renewal.

RABBIT
Love: Someone you avoided before may approach again, be cautious.

Health: Bask under the sun even for a short while for a natural energy boost.

Career: Release failed plans, something better will replace them.

Wealth: A good day to dispose of old items at home, as it carries energetic cleansing.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 4

Advice: Place a white stone bowl in the living room to absorb the remaining negative energy from Ghost Month.

DRAGON
Love: Closure will come, do not resist it, embrace the change.

Health: Time for detox, eat light and avoid oily food.

Career: You may need to change your work routine to feel energized again.

Wealth: A good day to throw away a broken wallet or bag used for money.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 1

Advice: Monday or Thursday is a good day for a soft opening. Offer fruits and tea at the altar or in front of the shop to invite luck.

SNAKE

Love: Do not look for answers from someone who has left; new love is coming.

Health: Wear light-colored clothes to show openness to renewal.

Career: Start the week by changing your desk layout or workstation.

Wealth: Do not place your wallet on the floor, put it higher as respect to the energy of wealth.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 9

Advice: Create a ‘New Beginning Bowl’ with rice, seven coins, bay leaves, and a paper with your goals written on it.

HORSE

Love: A new acquaintance will make you smile again.

Health: Do not let the altar or meditation space get dirty.

Career: Finish unfinished tasks to ease your mind.

Wealth: A good day to clean your wallet, remove old receipts and clutter.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 3

Advice: Place a new jade in your working area as a symbol of a new beginning.

GOAT

Love: Avoid clinginess, the relationship will breathe better with space.

Health: Drink herbal tea for a calming feeling.

Career: You now have the chance to start a passion project.

Wealth: Place your first savings after Ghost Month in an envelope; this will serve as a lucky seed.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 8

Advice: Light a red candle while praying at the altar as a sign of the end of misfortune.

MONKEY

Love: You do not need to explain yourself to people who do not understand you.

Health: Keep the room fresh, avoid clutter.

Career: Clean your inbox or notifications; there may be an opportunity you missed.

Wealth: A new unexpected transaction will arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 7

Advice: Place an orange cloth under the altar to energize the new cycle of productivity.

ROOSTER

Love: News about an ex will arrive, be at peace with it.

Health: It is time to sage or burn incense throughout the house.

Career: A new assignment may begin, embrace the challenge.

Wealth: There may be a bonus or token to help with the monthly budget.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 6

Advice: Clean the whole house from top to bottom. Light a white candle and pray for peace, prosperity and safety.

DOG

Love: Silence does not always mean it is over; sometimes space is needed.

Health: A good day to start a new health habit.

Career: If you want to start something, do it now, not tomorrow.

Wealth: A good day to replace a broken piggy bank or old coin tray.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 5

Advice: Place a blue pouch in your wallet to cleanse money energy.

PIG

Love: If you were left behind, it might be for your protection. Something better is coming.

Health: Avoid excessive gadget use tonight.

Career: Time to finish an old contract or project.

Wealth: A good day to start a new savings goal, use a new container.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 2

Advice: Place a silver coin under your wallet to attract new financial luck.

feng shui Horoscope

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph