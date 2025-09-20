Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Do not return to what is no longer meant for you; let go of the past.
Health: Time to clean your surroundings, it helps with mental clarity.
Career: An opportunity will open once you let go of a delay.
Wealth: A good day to burn joss paper as an offering to ancestors.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 5
Advice: Place a gold charm on the altar for a new cycle of abundance after Ghost Month.
OX
Love: Someone wants to come back, ask yourself if there is still space for them.
Health: Clean the windows and bathroom to allow good chi to enter the home.
Career: If you are avoiding a task, face it today to finish the old and welcome the new.
Wealth: It is a good day to set aside some money in a new piggy bank.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 2
Advice: It is time to start a business. Cleanse the place with incense, anoint the door with essential oil, and place a lucky charm coin trio in the cash box.
TIGER
Love: You will be happier if you distance yourself from someone who does not value you.
Health: Burn incense in the room to refresh the energy.
Career: A new direction will come, follow your intuition.
Wealth: Do not spend on things that only bring temporary joy.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 6
Advice: Light a blue candle for cleansing and emotional renewal.
RABBIT
Love: Someone you avoided before may approach again, be cautious.
Health: Bask under the sun even for a short while for a natural energy boost.
Career: Release failed plans, something better will replace them.
Wealth: A good day to dispose of old items at home, as it carries energetic cleansing.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 4
Advice: Place a white stone bowl in the living room to absorb the remaining negative energy from Ghost Month.
DRAGON
Love: Closure will come, do not resist it, embrace the change.
Health: Time for detox, eat light and avoid oily food.
Career: You may need to change your work routine to feel energized again.
Wealth: A good day to throw away a broken wallet or bag used for money.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 1
Advice: Monday or Thursday is a good day for a soft opening. Offer fruits and tea at the altar or in front of the shop to invite luck.
SNAKE
Love: Do not look for answers from someone who has left; new love is coming.
Health: Wear light-colored clothes to show openness to renewal.
Career: Start the week by changing your desk layout or workstation.
Wealth: Do not place your wallet on the floor, put it higher as respect to the energy of wealth.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 9
Advice: Create a ‘New Beginning Bowl’ with rice, seven coins, bay leaves, and a paper with your goals written on it.
HORSE
Love: A new acquaintance will make you smile again.
Health: Do not let the altar or meditation space get dirty.
Career: Finish unfinished tasks to ease your mind.
Wealth: A good day to clean your wallet, remove old receipts and clutter.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 3
Advice: Place a new jade in your working area as a symbol of a new beginning.
GOAT
Love: Avoid clinginess, the relationship will breathe better with space.
Health: Drink herbal tea for a calming feeling.
Career: You now have the chance to start a passion project.
Wealth: Place your first savings after Ghost Month in an envelope; this will serve as a lucky seed.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 8
Advice: Light a red candle while praying at the altar as a sign of the end of misfortune.
MONKEY
Love: You do not need to explain yourself to people who do not understand you.
Health: Keep the room fresh, avoid clutter.
Career: Clean your inbox or notifications; there may be an opportunity you missed.
Wealth: A new unexpected transaction will arrive.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 7
Advice: Place an orange cloth under the altar to energize the new cycle of productivity.
ROOSTER
Love: News about an ex will arrive, be at peace with it.
Health: It is time to sage or burn incense throughout the house.
Career: A new assignment may begin, embrace the challenge.
Wealth: There may be a bonus or token to help with the monthly budget.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 6
Advice: Clean the whole house from top to bottom. Light a white candle and pray for peace, prosperity and safety.
DOG
Love: Silence does not always mean it is over; sometimes space is needed.
Health: A good day to start a new health habit.
Career: If you want to start something, do it now, not tomorrow.
Wealth: A good day to replace a broken piggy bank or old coin tray.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 5
Advice: Place a blue pouch in your wallet to cleanse money energy.
PIG
Love: If you were left behind, it might be for your protection. Something better is coming.
Health: Avoid excessive gadget use tonight.
Career: Time to finish an old contract or project.
Wealth: A good day to start a new savings goal, use a new container.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 2
Advice: Place a silver coin under your wallet to attract new financial luck.