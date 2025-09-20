Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Do not return to what is no longer meant for you; let go of the past.

Health: Time to clean your surroundings, it helps with mental clarity.

Career: An opportunity will open once you let go of a delay.

Wealth: A good day to burn joss paper as an offering to ancestors.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 5

Advice: Place a gold charm on the altar for a new cycle of abundance after Ghost Month.