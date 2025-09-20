DA rolls out P1.27-B agri, fishery aid in Zamboanga del Sur

The Department of Agriculture (DA) unveiled a P1.27-billion assistance package for farmers and fisherfolk in Zamboanga del Sur on Wednesday, with projects aimed at boosting rural livelihoods and strengthening food security in Region IX.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. led the turnover of farm and fishery equipment in Pagadian City, where the DA also launched the President’s flagship food security program, “Benteng Bigas, Meron Na!,” which includes the rollout of the government’s P20 per kilo rice initiative.

Administration’s gratitude

“This is the essence of the Marcos administration’s vision of a truly Masaganang Bagong Pilipinas,” Tiu Laurel said, noting the administration’s gratitude to farmers and fisherfolk for their contribution to national food security.

A significant portion of the aid is earmarked for farm-to-market roads worth P803 million, alongside P67.6 million in cacao processing and marketing projects and completed roadworks totaling P195 million. The DA also allocated P6.4 million in livelihood interventions in the municipalities of Dumingag and Lakewood.

The Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech) turned over P82.8 million worth of farm machinery and equipment, in addition to a P46.7-million Integrated White Copra Drying and Coconut Oil Processing Facility in Ramon Magsaysay, which will be run by a local cooperative.

The Philippine Coconut Authority distributed P2.24 million in hybrid coconut seedlings and fertilizers through its Coconut Hybridization Program, while nearly P23 million in unconditional cash assistance was provided to 3,258 rice farmers under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund.

Mitigation of production costs

To help mitigate rising production costs, 945 farmers in six municipalities received P2.84 million in fuel assistance.

In support of livestock recovery, the DA, through the Agricultural Training Institute, rolled out the P9-million Swine Industry Recovery Project across four municipalities, while an additional P4.75 million was allocated for an upgraded swine artificial insemination project in Guipos. The National Dairy Authority also allotted P1.17 million for dairy cows in Mahayag and Molave.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources committed P26.6 million to support seaweed farmers, including a warehouse and drying facility, 600 farm implements, and five deep-sea nursery modules equipped with boats and fishing gear.

The DA said the interventions are part of a broader push to reinforce food production capacity in the provinces while ensuring farmers and fisherfolk gain direct benefits from national programs.