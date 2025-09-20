Converge partners with Best Western Plus to bring fiber-powered luxury stays

Converge Global Business, the enterprise arm of Converge ICT Solutions Inc., has entered into a partnership with Savers Group Holdings Inc., owner and operator of Best Western Plus Metro Clark and Best Western Plus Hotel Subic, to provide advanced digital connectivity and entertainment solutions for guests.

Under the agreement, Converge will equip both Best Western Plus properties with high-speed fiber internet and its hospitality solution, Content Plus, offering visitors seamless access to premium entertainment channels and reliable connectivity for both business and leisure.

The collaboration is expected to elevate the hospitality landscape in Angeles and Subic, boosting the region’s appeal to modern travelers who value a connected, convenient, and digitally enhanced hotel experience.

"We are incredibly excited to support a premier hospitality brand like Best Western," said Quennie Joy Lopez, Converge Global Business Sales Acting Sector Head (Luzon). "This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to empowering the hospitality industry with world-class digital solutions. By providing a dependable, high-performance connectivity, we are helping Best Western deliver a new standard of luxury and convenience that will delight their guests and contribute significantly to the local tourism economies of Subic and Angeles City."

Savers Group Holdings Inc. Executive Vice President Justine Shaun Uy welcomed the partnership, saying it directly responds to evolving traveler expectations. "Our new partnership with Converge is a direct response to the evolving needs of the modern traveler. We believe that seamless connectivity and premium entertainment are essential to a great stay, and at Best Western, our guests' satisfaction is our highest priority. By integrating these services, we're not just providing rooms; we're creating an environment where every guest can feel perfectly at ease, whether they're here to work, relax, or explore," Uy said.

Industry leaders said the initiative highlights the shared vision of both Converge and Best Western to innovate and modernize the Philippine hospitality sector by improving digital infrastructure and guest services.