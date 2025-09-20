Cash aid brings hope to Pampanga farmers

At 53, fishpond worker Henry Guinto knows all too well the uncertainty of life in the fields and waterways. Some days, there’s enough to cover meals and school expenses. Other days, there’s nothing.

“Income here isn’t steady. We wait three or four months for harvest, so earnings can be unpredictable,” Henry shared in Filipino. “But if the harvest is good, then life is a little easier.”

On Friday, Henry and nearly 3,000 other farmers and farm laborers from six Pampanga towns received a welcome boost — P10,000 each in cash assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), personally handed out in the presence of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

For Henry, the aid will go beyond food on the table. He plans to invest part of it back into his fishpond — buying nets, sprinklers, and other essentials to keep his small livelihood afloat.

“This will help with daily expenses and also sustain the fishpond,” he said, grateful for the government’s support.

The event, held at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center, was part of the “Handog sa Titulo Program and Distribution of Assistance.” In total, P29 million was distributed, sourced from the DSWD’s Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP). The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) also gave out land patents, deeds of sale, and 5,000 seedlings to further support agricultural families.

President Marcos used the occasion to stress a bigger message: that investing in farmers means strengthening the foundation of the country’s food security.

“Use this wisely — for your families, your communities, and for the future of our beloved Philippines,” he told the beneficiaries.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian echoed the sentiment, underscoring that small farmers, fisherfolk, and indigenous peoples will remain at the heart of the government’s welfare programs.

“We’ve been here in Pampanga several times because the President instructed us to make sure the welfare of farm workers is protected,” Gatchalian said. “You can count on us to continue supporting you.”

For Henry and others like him, that support is more than financial relief — it’s a shot of hope in a livelihood where patience and perseverance often determine survival.