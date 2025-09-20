Bini blooms even more

The sight of Blooms proudly waving their new fans while cheering for their idols was heartwarming, turning the tent into a glowing arena of smiles and excitement.

True to their playful spirit, the girls had fun with the concept of transforming the Akari fan into a microphone.

Jhoanna even playfully tweaked the lyrics of “Lagi” to fit the moment, singing, “Halika, tara na, sa’n mo ba gustong pumunta? Sa Luzon, Visayas ba? O Coachella kaya?” — a cheeky nod to their biggest career milestone yet. Fans roared, especially knowing that in 2026, BINI will become the first Filipino and P-pop act to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

The girls were also game in showcasing their personalities with song choices that matched the vibe.

Stacey charmed with “Kinikilig,” Sheena grooved to “Uptown Funk,” Mikha chose “Salamin”, while Maloi also leaned into “Kinikilig.” Gwen, Aiah, and Colet hyped the crowd with “Karera.” It was pure fun, and Blooms couldn’t help but laugh, scream, and sing along.

But beyond the performances, it was the heartfelt interactions that truly defined the night.

Fans had the rare chance to meet Bini up close, and many were moved to tears as they posed for photos and shared stories with the girls. The atmosphere was both intimate and emotional, as if a family reunion was unfolding. In between games, shout-outs and thank-you messages, the bond between BINI and Blooms felt stronger than ever.

The girls also opened up about their journey and the legacy they want to leave behind. Aiah spoke from the heart, saying, “We want to normalize that our group is not perfect. We’re all humans.”

Gerard Tan, Akari’s Digital Technology director, expressed his admiration as well, sharing, “We’re happy to be working with the best in the Philippines, and we know that BINI embodies what it means to be a true Filipino on both a local and international scale.”

To cap off the night, Bini surprised fans with a performance of “Shagidi,” sending everyone home with high spirits and full hearts.

As the first all-Filipino girl group to set foot on the Coachella stage, all eyes are now on 10 and 17 April 2026, when Bini will make history.

Sharing the stage with international powerhouses like Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G, and even K-pop giants BigBang and Taemin, the girls are poised to show the world what P-pop is all about.