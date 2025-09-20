Beauty and Beyond: Solaia introduces new era of aesthetics in Pasig

The Solaia Unveiled: Beauty and Beyond event, held at West Capitol Drive in Pasig City, was a testament to the evolving standards of self-care and aesthetics. Designed to blend luxury, innovation, and education, the gathering drew an audience eager to explore the latest in beauty treatments, technologies, and trends. Industry professionals, beauty enthusiasts, and local influencers came together to witness the cutting-edge beauty solutions that Solaia promises to deliver.

The program began with opening remarks from Dr. Ryan Empleo, President and CEO of Solaia. His speech set the tone for the day, highlighting the brand’s mission to redefine beauty through advanced science and personalized care.

The spotlight then shifted to a roster of guest speakers who shared their expertise on aesthetic medicine and holistic beauty. Dr. Johann Ongsitco discussed skincare trends and the value of customized treatments for different skin types, underscoring the importance of understanding one’s skin needs before committing to any regimen—an idea that resonated with the audience.

Dr. Givenchy Ang followed with insights into body sculpting and non-invasive procedures. He spoke about the rising popularity of treatments that enhance, rather than alter, one’s natural form—a philosophy aligned with Solaia’s ethos of beauty from within.

Concluding the expert talks, Dr. Chanel Laxamana, a renowned esthetician, introduced the concept of holistic wellness in beauty, expanding the conversation beyond appearance to overall well-being.

Adding to the excitement were the event’s partner booths, which showcased skincare innovators and wellness brands. These spaces became vibrant networking hubs where attendees could connect, learn, and collaborate while experiencing firsthand the latest products and services.