Army reminds reservists: No protests in uniform or in AFP capacity

The Philippine Army reminded its active reservists are prohibited from participating in protests while representing themselves as members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), especially if such activities carry political sentiments.

In a message to the DAILY TRIBUNE on Saturday, Army spokesperson Colonel Louie Dema-ala clarified that while reservists are citizens entitled to personal opinions, they must not use their affiliation with the AFP—whether by wearing a uniform, invoking their unit, or claiming to represent the military—in any protest or political activity.

“Just a reminder to all Reservists that the Reserve force, as part of the total force, should remain non-partisan and should not involve itself in such activities,” Dema-ala stressed.

He outlined four specific conditions that constitute violations, such as “if the reservist is in uniform during the demonstration, uses the name of the AFP or their unit, represents the AFP in any capacity, or participates in politically charged or anti-government protests.”

As the basis of this reminder, Dema-ala cited the Republic Act No. 7077 or the Citizen Armed Forces of the Philippines Reservist Act, as well as the AFP Regulations and Code of Ethics, which govern the conduct of both active and reserve personnel.

“The Philippine Army, including the Reserve Force, is a professional organization and will always remain non-partisan,” Dema-ala emphasized.

“Our strength lies in our ability to stand apart from politics and focus solely on our national security mandate.”

He further noted that any political statement made by reservists should be done in their personal capacity only, and must not be portrayed as official statements from the Reserve Force or the AFP.

“Any remarks should be in their own personal capacity, as an individual, not representing the reserve force,” he said.

The reminder comes amid rising political tensions and increasing online discourse involving individuals with military backgrounds making statements on current national issues.

The Army reiterated that the Reserve Force, as an integral part of the total defense structure, must maintain its professionalism, discipline, and impartiality, and steer clear of political involvement to preserve public trust and institutional integrity.