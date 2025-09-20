Anne Curtis aapir sa kilos-protesta

Isa ang aktres at TV host na si Anne Curtis na mga dadalo sa kilos protesta na gaganapin bukas, Setyembre 21.

Makaka-join ni Anne ang “It's Showtime” co-host na si Ogie Alcasid sa pakikiisa sa malawakang kilos-protesta para i-address ang malawakang corruption.

Kinumpirma ni Anne ang kanyang partisipasyon sa kilos-protesta sa isang post sa social media patungkol sa nakuha niyang plaque of appreciation mula sa Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) bilang isa sa Top Taxpaying Media Personality.

“Finally received this award, since I wasn’t able to attend the ceremony earlier this year due to my crazy sched.

“Thank you po for recognizing my sincere effort to make sure I pay my taxes correctly and on time.

“Bilang mga taxpayers, it allow us to ask an important question: Saan ba talaga napupunta yung taxes natin lahat?

“We all work hard. Some spend late nights away from their families, endure long commutes, and sadly, many still suffer the consequences of flooding and other hardships.

“I DO BELIEVE in paying taxes—when they’re used for the growth of our nation, the betterment of our communities, and most importantly, in support of our fellow Filipinos who need the extra hand. Especially for the youth and children who don’t have access to proper nutrition and education," say ni Anne.

“It’s time we use our voices to END CORRUPTION in our country para sa mga anak natin at para sa future generation of Filipinos. See you tomorrow! Para sa 'yo, Mahal naming Pilipinas,” pagtitiyak pa ng “It's Showtime” host.