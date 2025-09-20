Alas Pilipinas Not slowing down

Alas Pilipinas remains hungry to bring more honor to the country following an inspiring performance in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship.

Having put the world on notice has inspired Alas to continue its pursuit of glory and sustain the momentum gained by the Philippine men’s volleyball program.

And Alas will get a chance to prove its competitiveness by taking a crack at capturing the elusive gold medal in the coming Southeast Asian Games in Thailand.

Although head coach Angiolino Frigoni refused to talk about the future of Alas following its exit in the prestigious 32-nation tournament, the excitement and expectations about the prospect of the Nationals turning into a serious contender for the first-ever championship in the biennial meet starting 9 December has been on a high.

“The SEA Games is in three months and we will see what happens,” the Italian mentor said.

The Philippines has won two silver medals in the SEA Games during the 1977 edition in Kuala Lumpur and in 2019 in Manila.

Alas finished its maiden run on the world stage with a 1-2 win-loss record in Pool A and even came a point away from advancing into the Round of 16.

After a straight sets loss to 11-time African champion Tunisia in a jittery debut, the world no. 77 Filipino spikers shocked 22nd-ranked Egyptians, 29-27, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, to get a shot at a spot in the next round.

Alas almost made it to the knockout round but suffered a heartbreaking, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17, 23-25, 20-22, loss to No. 15-ranked Iranians after squandering six match point advantages.

The loss, however, will serve as Alas’ rallying point.

After earning the world’s respect, top gunner Bryan Bagunas and Alas aren’t slowing down.

“This experience taught us a lot. Our coaches told us: Don’t stop. Keep working hard and improving. We have to stay humble and consistent,” he said.

Marck Espejo believes Alas’ time will come, starting with the SEA Games.

“The men’s volleyball in the country has improved by leaps and bounds. You can see it in the result of our game. Our last two games showed how our hard work in the past year has paid off,” the winger said.

Alas will regroup and spend the next three months preparing to make another historic run.