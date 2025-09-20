AFP remains loyal to the Constitution, rejects political pressure

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. reaffirmed the military's steadfast loyalty to the Constitution and the Filipino people, as some political groups and retired military personnel call for the AFP to withdraw support from the government.

His statement comes in response to growing public frustration over alleged corruption involving billions of pesos in flood control projects, which activist coalitions and former soldiers have used to push for military intervention.

“A few political groups and activist coalitions have recently urged the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to withdraw its support from the government and the President,” he said.

“This appears to be their response to the anger and frustration over corruption allegations involving flood control projects worth billions of pesos,”

Some retired military officers and personalities linked to the armed forces have added fuel to the fire through online statements, urging that the AFP should not allow itself to be used as a shield for corruption.

“While they are not official voices of the Armed Forces, they can create the impression of military discontent,” Brawner said.

"Let us take a moment to reflect on what this truly means for the ordinary Filipinos. When things spiral out of control, it’s all of us who feel the weight—families trying to put food on the table, workers making ends meet, and neighbors simply doing their best to get through each day,” he added.

Brawner warned against politicizing the military, emphasizing the historical consequences of military involvement in political affairs.

“History teaches us that when the military is drawn into politics, big changes follow, but they do not always end well,” he said.

“At times, they may have addressed certain problems, yet they also left behind fear, instability, and uncertainty.”

The AFP Chief made it clear that the Armed Forces will continue to uphold its constitutional mandate, stressing that its role is to defend the nation, not participate in politics.

“Our soldiers are here to protect the nation—not to play politics,” Brawner said.

“It’s also a call to trust that genuine reforms must come through peaceful and democratic means, never through shortcuts,” he added.

He reiterated the AFP’s non-partisan stance, adding that the military remains committed to defending the country’s sovereignty and ensuring national stability, especially during times of political tension.

The AFP’s message was echoed in a joint statement released with the Department of National Defense (DND), reinforcing the importance of institutional integrity, civilian supremacy, and adherence to democratic processes.

Brawner’s reaffirmation of the AFP’s loyalty serves as a reminder of the military’s constitutional role, amid the noise from fringe groups seeking to exploit public discontent for political ends.

“In the end, it’s always the ordinary citizens who suffer the most—the employee trying to earn a living, the student studying for a better future, the vendor at the market, the jeepney and tricycle drivers on the road, and the families simply trying to get by,” he said.