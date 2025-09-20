AboitizPower volunteers collect 315 kilos of marine debris in Bataan clean-up

Some 315 kilograms of marine debris were collected by 32 volunteers from GNPower Mariveles Energy Center (GMEC) and GNPower Dinginin (GNPD) during the second phase of the AboitizPower Coastal Clean-up project at Dinginin Beach, Barangay Alas-asin, on 16 September

The initiative was held in line with the International Coastal Clean-up 2025, a global movement dedicated to protecting the world’s oceans.

The clean-up, which ran from 7 a.m. to 12 noon, yielded a significant amount of plastic waste. Data showed the top three most prevalent items included 599 plastic bottle caps, 573 plastic beverage bottles, and 427 plastic grocery bags.

These findings highlight the persistent problem of single-use plastics in coastal areas. Information gathered from the event will contribute to a global database used by researchers and policymakers to better understand the extent of the marine debris issue and design solutions.

The AboitizPower GMEC and GNPD Coastal Clean-up activity commended the commitment of volunteers who took part in the effort. Organizers said their work is a crucial step in preserving the natural beauty of Bataan’s coastline and protecting marine wildlife from pollution.