AboitizPower, Bataan partners plant 1,000 bamboo seedlings for World Bamboo Day

The AboitizPower Group, together with local stakeholders, planted 1,000 bamboo seedlings at the Bataan Peninsula State University (BPSU) Abucay Campus on 18 September 2025, in celebration of World Bamboo Day and Philippine Bamboo Month.

The tree-planting activity took place at the five-hectare Abucay Bamboo Farm in Barangay Bangkal, where 60 volunteers gathered to take part in the initiative.

Volunteers included employees from AboitizPower’s private limited partnerships GNPower Mariveles Energy Center (GMEC) and GNPower Dinginin (GNPD), along with representatives from the Provincial Government of Bataan’s Tourism and Environment and Natural Resources Offices (PG-ENRO), the Bangkal Bataan Upland Farmers Association Inc. (BBUFAI), and BPSU.

The activity highlighted a shared commitment to environmental sustainability and the recognition of bamboo as an important resource for Bataan’s ecological and economic growth.