315 kilos of marine debris collected

Some 315 kilos of marine debris were hauled out of Dinginin Beach in Barangay Alas-asin after 32 volunteers from GNPower Mariveles Energy Center (GMEC) and GNPower Dinginin (GNPD) joined the second phase of the AboitizPower Coastal Clean-up Project last 16 September.

The activity was part of the International Coastal Cleanup 2025, a global campaign to protect oceans from plastic and other waste. Running from 7 a.m. to 12 noon, the effort revealed just how much single-use plastic still ends up in the water.

Among the most common trash collected were 599 plastic bottle caps, 573 beverage bottles and 427 grocery bags — clear reminders of the persistent single-use plastics problem.

Organizers said the data from the clean-up will be added to a worldwide database that helps researchers and policymakers better understand marine debris and craft solutions.

GMEC and GNPD lauded their volunteers for taking part in the initiative, calling their efforts “a crucial step toward preserving Bataan’s coastline and protecting marine life from plastic pollution.”