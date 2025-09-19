‘Yorme’ hastens long-term drainage master plan rollout

Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has presented a P140- billion flood control master plan to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., stressing the need to create a city resilient to constant flooding for future generations.

Domagoso said the long-term plan is not just about fulfilling a duty to ensure public safety, but also about leaving a legacy for the city’s residents.

The plan offers a two-pronged approach — upgrades to the drainage catchment and the construction of new tunnel systems. The upgrades will include widening pipes, building new culverts, and rehabilitating manholes.

The city also plans to add 15 more pumping stations to its existing 24.

Domagoso also disclosed that the projects will prioritize areas with frequent and severe flooding, as well as locations near critical facilities like hospitals, schools, and transport hubs.

For the new tunnel systems, the city will add detention tanks and deep tunnels to carry stormwater to receiving bodies. Large segments will be constructed using tunnel boring machines, while microtunneling will be used in dense areas to limit surface disruption.

In the short term, the mayor said the city will focus on repairing and re-energizing existing drainage facilities, cleaning drains, and fixing choke points.

The city will also launch a community-based drainage risk management program to train residents to identify and report issues.

The plan outlines roles for various government agencies. The Department of Public Works and Highways will manage major infrastructure projects, while the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will handle flood control operations.

At the local level, the City of Manila’s engineering, public services, planning, and disaster risk reduction offices will be responsible for implementation.

The Manila City Council formally adopted the plan on 28 August. After accepting the master plan, Marcos instructed Domagoso to coordinate its rollout with the MMDA and the DPWH.