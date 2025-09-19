Will.i.am launches LG xBoom AI speakers in Manila

Global music artist will.i.am arrived in Manila to unveil his latest collaboration with LG Electronics: the LG xBoom by will.i.am, an AI-powered speaker lineup that merges sound technology with his signature design.

The nine-time Grammy Award winner, born William Adams, has long explored the intersection of music and technology. Beyond shaping pop culture through his career with the Black Eyed Peas and solo projects, he has also developed AI-driven platforms like RAiDiO.

At a press conference, will.i.am explained how the collaboration started.

“About a year and a half ago, LG approached me with the idea of collaborating on a line of speakers. Honestly, I was blown away. LG is one of the best consumer electronics companies in the world. I’ve always been a fan,” he said.

He added that the project felt natural given his personal use of LG appliances.

“I use LG products in my own home — the TVs, the washer and dryer, the fridge, all of it. So when they walked into my studio and said they wanted to work together, I even called my mom to tell her, and she was just as excited.”

“I’ve always had a deep love for Korea and have collaborated with amazing artists like CL, the queen of K-pop,” he said. “So the idea of working closely with a Korean brand like LG on a project that merges tech, sound, and design was something I couldn’t pass up.”

The LG xBoom lineup, according to will.i.am, was designed to go beyond playing music and instead create “moments that connect and inspire.”

While technical specifications of the speakers were not disclosed during the Manila launch, LG and will.i.am emphasized that AI would play a central role in enhancing sound quality and user experience.