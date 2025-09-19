Where design meets life

For Architect Pam de Guzman, design is never just about drafting lines on a blueprint. It is about shaping spaces that can be lived in, trusted and loved. And in a rare move that speaks volumes, Pam lives in the very projects she helps build.

When an architect chooses to become a resident of her own designs, it is a personal statement that architecture must be livable, secure and deeply connected to community life.

Pam is not only an architect; she is also a homeowner and an investor. In doing so, she proves that architecture is at its most powerful when it blurs the line between creator and dweller.

Her journey with SMDC began at Hope Residences, the first project she was assigned to lead. One ordinary site visit turned into something far more meaningful.

“The moment I stepped inside, it felt like magic,” Pam recalls. “It was quiet, peaceful and incredibly grounding — despite being in the middle of a bustling neighborhood.”

That initial spark became a turning point. She invited her parents to see it too, and within days, she was no longer just the architect of Hope Residences — she was also its resident.

“As an architect, I scrutinize every detail. SMDC earned my trust not just as a project — but as a home.”