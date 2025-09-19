Walking a tightrope

For us Filipinos, family is everything. We are masters of “pakikisama” (going along) and understanding complicated, even difficult, relationships. We all have one or more relatives we must treat with utmost respect, proffering a polite “Mano po,” because maintaining harmony is a value we hold dear.

In many ways, this is the perfect lens through which to view our nation’s “One China Policy.” It is a necessary foreign policy stance, although a delicate arrangement built on a complex Filipino mix of pragmatic respect, strategic consideration, and an enduring hope for a peaceful and prosperous future for our region.

The official position is simple and clear: the Republic of the Philippines recognizes that there is only one China and its legitimate government is in Beijing. This means we do not extend official diplomatic recognition to Taiwan as a sovereign nation.

In a large family reunion, we formally acknowledge and speak first to the head of the household, even as we might share knowing glances and quiet, friendly words with other family members in the kitchen.

The One-China policy is a diplomatic protocol we agreed to in 1975, a formal handshake that we have upheld through changing administrations, hoping it would guarantee good neighborly relations.

Our Filipino heart, however, feels a deep and complex pinch of reality. While we are on our best behavior, meticulously following the rules of this agreement, we are also faced with significant challenges in our own backyard. The West Philippine Sea, on one hand, and the threat of nine US Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement sites across the country, on the other hand.

Our fishermen and simple folk who only wish to earn a day’s wage to feed their families sometimes find their livelihoods affected.

This situation creates a feeling of deep concern and a desire for a truly balanced relationship. We are showing deference to our neighbors while hoping for equal respect for our own home. It naturally makes every proud Filipino ask, “Paano natin masisiguro ang kapakanan ng Pilipino?” (How do we ensure the welfare of the Filipino?)

This stance, however, isn’t only idealistic but a lesson in clear-eyed practicality. Our past leaders recognized that navigating our relationship with an economic and military giant requires a careful and strategic approach. The priority is always the safety and prosperity of our nation.

So, we play this delicate, strategic game. We adhere to the One-China policy because, like the vast majority of the world — over 180 countries, including powerful nations such as Russia, France, and Saudi Arabia — we see the significant economic and political importance of engaging with Beijing. It is, based on the calculus of global politics, a key to fostering trade, investment, and, hopefully, lasting regional stability.

Yet, our practicality is also deeply human. While our government does not officially recognize Taiwan, some 200,000 of our modern-day heroes — our OFWs — live and work there. They are the lifeblood of their families, sending home billions of pesos in remittances that cover the costs of education, medicine, and dreams.

So, in true ingenious Filipino fashion, we find a way to navigate the rules with compassion. We maintain a de facto embassy known as the Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei to protect and assist our workers. We keep our economic and people-to-people ties strong because, above all else, protecting our people is what matters most. This is the heart of our foreign policy.

This careful balancing act is the defining story of the Philippines on the world stage. We are a nation with a giant heart and an unbreakable spirit, but we must be smart, strategic, and diplomatic.

To geopolitical experts, the One-China policy is not a sign of submission, but a strategy for nurturing stability while we continue to peacefully advocate for our interests and rights through dialogue and international law.

The fervent hope of every Filipino is that this mutual respect will continue to grow into a stronger two-way street. We hope that by consistently honoring China’s position, we can build a relationship where both nations’ sovereignty and the dignity of their people are fully respected.

All said, this path is followed, not out of weakness, but out of a deep, collective love for our country and a fierce desire to protect it from harm. We continue this tightrope walk today so that our children will inherit a future of peace and shared prosperity.