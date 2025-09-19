Volkswagen bids goodbye to Phl market

Volkswagen and Ayala’s Automobile Central Enterprise Inc. are ending their distribution partnership in the Philippines. The companies confirmed that selling activities will wind down, with Volkswagen BGC operating until 30 September 2025. It closes a long chapter that began in 2013.

Service, maintenance and warranty support continue through two main hubs and select touchpoints. The Alabang Service Center at Acacia Avenue in Madrigal Business Park handles Metro Manila and also processes Cebu bookings, which are carried out at A. Soriano Avenue in Cebu City. Pampanga customers can go to the service facility on MacArthur Highway in San Fernando.

Ayala framed the move as part of its wider shift into electric and sustainable mobility. Dana Uson, head of Strategy at ACMobility, said the company took pride in bringing Volkswagen’s heritage and innovation to the Philippine market. She added that both sides are moving forward with new priorities and thanked customers for their support. Volkswagen AG, through Vassil Stavrev of its India and ASEAN sales region, echoed the sentiment and emphasized uninterrupted service for owners.

The timing follows Ayala’s recent exit from other brands. Maxus wrapped up last month, while KTM and Husqvarna also left Ayala’s roster earlier this year. For Volkswagen, it caps more than a decade under ACEI. Early on, the lineup leaned on familiar nameplates. The Jetta, Touran, Tiguan, Touareg, and the New Beetle arrived between 2013 and 2014. The Golf GTI followed in 2015, a bright spot for enthusiasts who had long asked for it. Models like the CC, Passat, and Caddy rounded out the catalog.

In 2018, the strategy shifted. To make pricing more accessible, Volkswagen Philippines introduced China-sourced models such as the Santana, Santana Plus, Santana GTS, Lavida, and Lamando. Some buyers hesitated at first, but the approach brought lower entry points to showrooms. Later releases included the T-Cross, the Multivan Kombi, and the Tharu, which became the brand’s final new model locally.

Sales are ending, but support stays. If you own a Volkswagen, keep using the official channels for maintenance and warranty concerns. If you are in Metro Manila, you can also request pickup and delivery for added convenience by emailing volkswagen.service@acmobility.ph or calling the listed hotlines.

There are still open questions. Neither side went into detail about what comes next for Volkswagen’s presence in the country beyond service support. There is also no announcement yet on a new distributor. Given the global push toward electrification, industry watchers will be looking at how and when Volkswagen re-enters the market, and in what form.