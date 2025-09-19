Villanueva clears his name: ‘Wala akong kinalaman’

Senator Joel Villanueva on Friday, 19 Sept., once again denied allegations pointed at him as being one of the senators involved in the anomalous flood control projects.

Villanueva and Senator Jinggoy Estrada were the subject of an accusation by Brice Hernandez, a former assistant district engineer of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

In a House tri-comm hearing, Hernandez alleged that Villanueva maneuvered to allocate P600 million for funding Bulacan's first district in exchange for an alleged 30-percent cut.

"I've been repeatedly implicated several times--first in Bicam, then in the General Appropriations Act, and now in unprogrammed funds. Who has the power over unprogrammed funds? The Department of Budget Management? The Department of Public Works and Highways? Speaker of the House? Senate President? Or the President himself?" Villanueva said in Filipino.

"I did not give permission to unprogrammed funds, and it can easily be proven. As an ordinary senator, I don't have that kind of power. When they mention Bulacan, they would instantly think of Joel?" he continued.

Villanueva said that those involved in the flood control mess already said that he has nothing to do with it, and the 30 percent kickback is baseless.

"It's as if they are just making me their punching bag," he added.

The senator has denied all of Hernandez's accusations, even saying that the screenshots presented of his alleged conversations with former DPWH District Engineer Henry Alcantara were doctored.

"The accusation has changed 10 times, but the truth is the same: it's all empty, photoshopped, and supposedly overheard," Villanueva said.

He claimed that someone who has an interest in running in the 2028 elections for a higher position is the one responsible for trying to taint his name.

"It's clear to me: a syndicate, someone has an interest in 2028, someone wants to become famous, and I'm the one they want to offer as a sacrificial lamb," he added.

"Let's fight this in the right forum--in court. I will sue them, and that's where I will face everything. To the people, it's clear: I have nothing to hide. I remain focused on my real job--serving honestly and with care."

Villanueva earlier said he is open to signing a waiver to open his bank accounts to prove his innocence.

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, Senate President Pro Tempore and Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Chair Panfilo "Ping" Lacson said Villanueva and Estrada are not yet cleared from the issue of millions of pesos in insertions in the GAAs for 2023 and 2025.

Lacson stressed this Thursday evening as he said allowing the two to face their accusers does not mean they are cleared.