Unified 911 system achieves better efficiency

The newly launched Unified 911 system achieved a 94.42 percent efficiency rate on its first day of operation, setting a new standard for emergency response in the country, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) reported Friday.

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the high efficiency rate marks a significant leap in modernizing the nation’s emergency services, ensuring faster and more reliable assistance.

On 11 September, the Emergency 911 National Call Center received 60,323 calls. Of those, 57,786 were handled successfully, while only 3,537 were identified as test, abandoned, or prank calls.

The DILG said the system’s efficiency has improved dramatically, pointing out that in 2024, the call center managed only 48.33 percent of the 22.3 million calls it received.

By early 2025, system upgrades had already boosted the efficiency to 70.71 percent.

Remulla also issued a stern warning against prank calls to the hotline, saying that those who misuse the system will be deprioritized in the future.

“If you make a prank call, your number will be archived. Last priority. Because there has to be a disincentive for prank callers,” he said, urging the public to use the system responsibly.

To ensure no genuine emergencies are missed, the DILG is implementing verification protocols for dropped or unclear calls, which may include follow-ups by local police or barangay officials.

Remulla said the fully operational system is a critical step toward a more digitally integrated public safety infrastructure and aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s commitment to modern and efficient services for all Filipinos.