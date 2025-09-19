Tulfo slams P802-M Aganan flyover project failures

Senator Raffy Tulfo lambasted the substandard and still-unfinished construction of the P802-million Aganan Flyover in Iloilo, describing it as a glaring example of government inefficiency and negligence.

At the previous committee hearing, the Senate Committee on Public Services chairperson highlighted the flyover’s failure, which has caused prolonged inconvenience to Iloilo residents due to traffic congestion and construction delays.

According to Tulfo, locals have repeatedly voiced their frustrations over the project’s condition.

The Aganan Flyover project began on 6 July 2020, and was originally slated for completion within 24 months. However, it remains incomplete and unusable more than five years later.

Tulfo pointed to United Technology Consolidated Partnership (UTCP), the technical consultancy firm responsible for the flyover’s soil testing, as the root of the problem. UTCP is the same firm involved in the collapsed Cabagan-Sta. Maria Bridge in Isabela earlier this year, further raising concerns about its credibility and track record.

Engr. Lara Esquibil, Officer-in-Charge of the DPWH Central Office Bureau of Design, noted that the UTCP committed a critical error in evaluating the foundation depth for the Aganan Flyover.

Esquibil clarified that their office did not approve UTCP's flawed recommendation. However, due to the firm’s inaction and miscalculations, the project has stalled, and commuters continue to suffer the consequences.

Tulfo revealed another alarming detail of the P802 million contract price; only P308 million remains in the project budget.

Due to necessary design revisions caused by the faulty soil testing, an additional P275 to P300 million may be required to complete the flyover.

Esquibil confirmed this estimate during the hearing.

Tulfo strongly urged the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to implement stricter background checks on consultancy and construction firms before awarding contracts. Esquibil agreed, admitting that better vetting processes are necessary to avoid similar failures.

Furthermore, Tulfo pushed for liquidated damages to be computed and charged against UTCP for the delays and damages caused. Esquibil committed to initiating the process and assured the committee of immediate action.

To ensure accountability, Tulfo ordered Engr. Esquibil to submit a comprehensive investigation and status report on the Aganan Flyover at the committee’s next hearing.