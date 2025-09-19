Troops recover weapons after NPA encounter

The Philippine Army recovered firearms and explosives after clashing with communist rebels in Sitio Guinobat, Barangay Bacgong, Caramoan, Camarines Sur, on 14 September.

In a report released 18 September, the 83rd Infantry “Matikas” Battalion said residents tipped off soldiers about the presence of New People’s Army fighters, leading to an encounter. Troops overran the hideout and seized an M16 rifle and an M203 grenade launcher.

A follow-up sweep also yielded a rifle grenade, ammunition, magazines, bandoliers, landmines, medical supplies, explosives and subversive documents.

Several soldiers were wounded after the rebels detonated anti-personnel landmines — devices banned under International Humanitarian Law and the 1997 Ottawa Convention.

Just last month, on 9 August, the 83IB also recovered weapons and war materiel in Barangay Antolon with the help of local residents.

The Army said these back-to-back operations show the NPA’s dwindling presence in Caramoan, crediting continued community support for the government’s anti-insurgency drive in the Partido area.