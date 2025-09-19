‘Trillion Peso March’ to draw 30,000 protesters vs. corruption

After the exposé of massive corruption in the government’s flood control projects — with nearly P1 trillion allegedly pocketed by crooked Department of Public Works and Highways officials, contractors, and even lawmakers who allocate funding for infrastructure — Tindig Pilipinas co-convener Kiko Aquino-Dee said they are expecting 30,000 individuals to rally behind the call to end corruption during the Trillion Peso March this Sunday at the EDSA Shrine.

The mass action coincides with the 53rd anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law by former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“We’re really taking seriously the idea that it will be the first time that a lot of people will engage in protest this Sunday and we want to make sure that while it’s a venue to express anger, it’s also a place to do it peacefully, safely and it’s a meaningful experience for everyone who will be attending,” Dee said in a television interview on Friday.

Dee believes the protest will be peaceful as it is led by Church leaders, who, according to him, will not support violence or “any kind of regime change through extra-constitutional means.”

Movement for transparency

Meanwhile, the 21 September rally will also be joined by a broad coalition of pro-PBBM and reform-oriented groups, including FDNY Movement, Alyansa Bantay Kapayapaan at Demokrasya (ABKD), Liga Independencia (LIPI), People’s Alliance for Democracy and Reforms (PADEngDemokrasya), youth, artists, civic organizations, and local community groups.

Jose Antonio Goitia, chairman emeritus of the said groups, voiced his full and unwavering support for President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s intensified campaign against corruption, emphasizing that this is not merely a political agenda but a moral and national duty.

“The call of President Marcos to end corruption is not just about punishing wrongdoers. It is about restoring the dignity of our people and ensuring that every peso of public funds serves the Filipino nation,” he declared.

The march will gather along Morayta and proceed towards Mendiola — a historic route of people’s struggles and victories. Organizers emphasized that the rally aims to support PBBM’s leadership in combating corruption and to hold accountable all those responsible for failed and “ghost” flood control projects that have wasted public funds and betrayed public trust.

“Flood control projects that exist only on paper, padded contracts, and politicians enriching themselves at the expense of the people are unacceptable. The people have had enough. This movement shows that Filipinos are united in saying: tama na, sobra na, laban na!” Goitia stressed.

The civic leader underscored that President Marcos’s leadership is crucial in dismantling systemic corruption, which for decades has hindered national progress.

“We stand with PBBM because this fight is for every Filipino worker, farmer, and fisherman whose sweat builds this nation. Supporting the President means supporting a future where our children will grow up in a country where leaders are accountable and resources are not stolen but invested in development,” he said.

“The September 21 rally is more than an event. It is a declaration of solidarity. It tells the corrupt: wala na kayong puwang sa bagong Pilipinas. We will no longer allow betrayal of public trust. Together with PBBM, we will reclaim our institutions and rebuild the people’s faith in government,” he added.