Thailand LPGA: Bisera stays hot

Florence Yvon Bisera is proving that her hot streak is no fluke. Just a week after ruling the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic back home, the 20-year-old Filipina kept her momentum rolling with a brilliant four-under 68 to seize solo control of the Singha-Sat Thai LPGA Masters 2025 at Singha Park Khon Kaen Golf Club on Friday.

Bisera, calm and confident under the Thai sun, mixed five birdies against a lone bogey to improve her 36-hole total to six-under, building a two-shot cushion over Japan’s Hinata Ikeba, who settled for a 70.

She came out firing, stringing together birdies on holes 3, 4, and 6 to turn in 33. After a minor stumble with a bogey on the par-4 13th, Bisera quickly regained her rhythm, rolling in another birdie late to cap a round that showcased both poise and precision.

Thailand’s Kusuma Meechai stayed within striking distance in third at three-under after a steady 70, while compatriots Colcheva Wongras and Nattarika Sensai lurked at one-under following matching 73s.

Not all was smooth sailing for the Filipinas. Princess Superal, who shared the opening-round lead, faltered with a 74 to slip to even-par, now tied for sixth. Daniella Uy and Harmie Constantino found themselves in the middle of the pack at five-over after rounds of 75 and 76, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kayla Nocum (74, nine-over) and Kristine Fleetwood (84, 24-over) bowed out after failing to make the cut.

With 18 holes left before the weekend push, Bisera stands as the woman to beat — her recent win fueling her confidence, and her sharp all-around game giving her every chance to go back-to-back in style.