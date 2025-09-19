Taguig sting ops net 3 druggies

Three men were arrested in a drug bust at an apartment building Thursday evening and are facing charges after police seized over P1 million worth of suspected shabu.

The Southern Police District’s Drug Enforcement Unit conducted the operation around 8:40 p.m. in the Ususan district of Taguig City.

Police identified the suspects as “J,” who was a high-value individual on a drug watch list; and “Michael” and “Archie,” who were recently identified as high-value targets.

Authorities said they seized about 150 grams of suspected meth with a street value of approximately P1.02 million.

They also confiscated the marked money used in the sting, an envelope, and an android phone.