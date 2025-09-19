Taguig buy-bust yields P1M shabu

Three alleged high-value drug individuals were arrested in a buy-bust operation in an apartelle in Barangay Ususan, Taguig City on Thursday evening.

The Southern Police District (SPD) said the suspects yielded about 150 grams of suspected shabu with a street value of P1.020 million.

The sting was carried out by SPD Drug Enforcement Unit operatives at around 8:40 p.m.

The suspects were identified as 33-year-old alias “J,” listed as a high-value individual under the Target Interdiction Program; 18-year-old “Michael,” and 20-year-old “Archie,” both recently identified as high-value targets.

Seized from the suspects were three heat-sealed sachets containing the suspected shabu, a P1,000 bill, and 49 photocopied P1,000 bills used as the buy-bust money, an envelope, and an android phone.

Police said “J” will face charges for sale of illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, while both “Michael” and “Archie” will be charged with drug possession under the same law.

The suspects are in custody pending filing of charges.