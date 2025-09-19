Subic and Olongapo fisherfolk receive modern vessels from BFAR

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) awarded five 62-footer fiberglass-reinforced plastic (FRP) handline fishing boats to fisherfolk from Subic town and Olongapo City at Barangay Wawandue in Subic, Zambales on 19 September 2025.

According to BFAR, the five FRP handline boats will provide fisherfolk in the two areas with safer, more efficient operations and better harvests at sea. The bureau added that each FRP handline fishing boat includes six small motorized boats.

BFAR turned over the vessels to the Subic Hook and Line Fishermen’s Association of Calapandayan, Subic; Calapandayan Fishermen’s Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Subic; Calapacuan Chicago Fishermen’s Line Organization, Subic; Samahang Pangkabuhayan ng mga Kababaihan ng Kalaklan, Olongapo; and the Samahan ng Kakayahan ng mga Kababaihan in Kalaklan, Olongapo.

Zambales First District Representative Jay Khonghun, Subic Mayor Jon Khonghun, Chief of Staff Jan Joshua Khonghun, Zambales Board Member Eric Matibag, and officials from BFAR, the Provincial Fisheries Office, and the Municipal Agriculture Office were present during the turnover ceremony.

Deputy Speaker Khonghun urged the beneficiaries to take care of the vessels since he was the proponent for the distribution of the FRP handline fishing boats.