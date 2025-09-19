Singson: Walkout until crooks go

Seeking to reprise his role as a catalyst for change when he helped spark the second People Power Revolt in 2001 that ousted President Joseph Estrada, former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson has called for a peaceful uprising, ahead of the scheduled 21 September mass protest against corruption.

He called on the youth to spearhead the movement as he branded Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as a “weak” president.

Instead of protesting on the streets, Singson urged students to “boycott” their classes until the corrupt officials step down.

Singson said young people and student leaders must lead a “revolt” against corruption and demand the resignation of government officials.

“My other suggestion is that you go to the rallies, but there might be trouble, and you might get harmed. My suggestion: no trouble,” he said.

Singson, the then governor of Ilocos Sur, played a pivotal role as a whistleblower in the corruption scandal that led to the impeachment and eventual ouster of Estrada.

A longtime friend and political ally of Estrada, Singson had a falling out with the president in 2000 over a dispute involving tobacco excise taxes.

The rift escalated when Singson said Estrada ordered an investigation into his alleged misuse of public funds and even plotted his assassination.

“This government of ours, it’s rotten,” Singson said.

“It’s like a dilapidated vehicle. Even if you overhaul it, even if you replace the parts, it’s still the same, that’s why we need a brand new one,” he said, adding that while the country has “good laws, the implementation is bad.”

“This is just my suggestion to students and student leaders — if they really want to — do not attend classes until the corrupt officials in our government step down,” he said.

Singson said that waiting for the Senate to conclude its investigation would be fruitless.

Start in Marcos turf

Singson said the investigation into anomalous flood control projects should start in Ilocos Norte, President Marcos’s bailiwick, “because the contractors are known.”

Singson said the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) should investigate the Ilocos Norte contracts, which totaled P10 billion.

“The St. Matthew Construction, St. Gerrard Construction, St. Timothy Construction, and Alpha and Omega Construction are the contractors in Ilocos Norte; that’s why I am wondering why they don’t know about this,” Singson said. The companies are owned by suspect contractor-couple Curlee and Sarah Discaya.

“Let’s not go far, they should investigate that right there,” he added.

Singson’s remarks were in reference to the series of “ghost” flood control projects that had recently come under scrutiny, reportedly involving engineers from the Department of Public Works and Highways.

He also urged officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police to allow their children to attend the rallies to ensure everyone’s safety.

Same dog, different collar

When asked about the recent change in leadership at the House of Representatives, Singson described new Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III of Isabela as a “good person” but he is “the same dog with a different collar.”

“Let’s not fool ourselves here, Bojie is a good person, but the system is difficult to change,” Singson said.

“The military, business groups, religious groups, and others should hold talks so the government can get new leadership — the people are suffering already,” he added.

Asked about the new speaker’s role following the sudden resignation of Romualdez due to the flood mess, Singson said that “even if they change the House speaker 10 times, there is no change as the public has already lost their trust in the government of Marcos. They’re the same people, so nothing will change.”

Marcos and Singson were long-time friends and political allies. Their friendship, however, turned sour after the Ilocos Sur political kingpin accused Marcos of having “amnesia” and suddenly forgetting him.

Singson played a significant role, financially and politically, during the presidential election.

“Bongbong wouldn’t have become president if not for me; you can ask him yourself,” Singson said.

Singson said he holds Marcos responsible for the trillions of pesos lost to the shabby flood control projects, adding, “Why is he only speaking up now when this issue has been around for a long time? It’s because he is weak. He is a weak president.”

Singson reiterated his appeal to the public for what he called a “peaceful revolt” to protest the billions of pesos wasted in the flood control projects.

“Let’s just replace all the corrupt government officials,” he said.

“This is the time for no political colors. Let’s join together to get rid of corrupt officials,” Singson added.

“If the President does not know the budget insertion, he is a useless president. If he had delicadeza, he should have stopped it,” he added.