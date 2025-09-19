Shell backs Greentech Ecobooster with P1-M win

Greentech Ecobooster tops this year’s Shell LiveWire Final Pitch Day, taking home P1,000,000 in equity-free funding after impressing judges at Echelon Philippines 2025 in SMX Convention Center, Pasay. The device they presented aims to make fuel engines run cleaner and more efficiently, a timely pitch in a market where many Filipinos still rely on combustion vehicles for daily work and transport.

The team has been testing the product with tricycle drivers in Parañaque. Early results suggest lower daily fuel costs and better engine performance, which matters for drivers who count every peso at the pump. The goal is straightforward. Improve combustion. Cut fuel use. Trim emissions. Help people save.

Agridom and Pili AdheSeal Inc. receive P500,000 each for solutions drawn from very different fields. Agridom brings smart agriculture tools to help farmers manage resources more efficiently. Pili AdheSeal explores sustainable construction materials that could fit future building needs.

Shell LiveWire has been around globally for four decades and reached the Philippines in 2020. The program supports founders as they refine prototypes, build teams, and pressure-test business models. Mentorship and expert feedback come with the territory, along with access to networks that are often hard for early-stage teams to find.

Organizers highlight the role of startups in the country’s push for sustainable growth and the value of working closely with communities and partners. Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc. frames it as moving forward together, guided by its familiar line sama-samang pagtulong, sabay-sabay na pagsulong.

Shell LiveWire is set to continue building its pipeline of founders in the months ahead. Interested teams can watch for calls for applications and program updates on Shell Pilipinas Corporation’s official channels on the web and social media.