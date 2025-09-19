SCUTTLEBUTT

“There’s none,” Dizon replied, without batting an eye.

“There isn’t even a plan. As I’ve mentioned, every time we conduct an inspection, the first thing I ask on-site — when I speak with the contractor, subcontractor, or foreman — is to show me the plan. In almost all cases, they cannot show us any plan,” Dizon said.

“As I’ve said, even a small house needs a plan before you can build it. All the more should these flood control projects, worth hundreds of millions, have proper plans. But they cannot show any, which is why this is part of our ongoing investigation — why this is being allowed and how so many of these projects managed to slip through,” Dizon said.

He said the latest flood control master plan he knew of was from 2013. Another master plan is being drafted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the World Bank, he added.

Both plans are only for Metro Manila, Dizon said.

In 2024, then DPWH secretary Manuel Bonoan acknowledged the country did not have an integrated flood control master plan.

In August, Malacañang said a P351-billion flood control master plan prepared during the presidency of Benigno Aquino III was not turned over to the current government.