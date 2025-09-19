Sarah Geronimo turns "Ikot-Ikot" into a youth rallying cry at UAAP

Asia’s Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo turned the UAAP Season 88 opening ceremony into more than a spectacle of music and sportsmanship. On Friday at the University of Santo Tomas, Geronimo delivered a rousing performance of her 2013 hit single “Ikot-Ikot” — but it wasn’t only her powerhouse vocals that electrified the crowd. It was her words, sharp and uncompromising, that lingered long after the final note.

Before diving into the chorus, Sarah paused and addressed the sea of students and athletes filling the arena. Her tone shifted from performance mode to something deeply earnest, bordering on prophetic:

“Hindi naman po lingid sa kaalaman natin na napakaraming nangyayaring kaguluhan, kasinungalingan, at panloloko ang ginagawa sa ating bansa. Let us all be reminded na kayo, ang ating mga kabataan, ang pag-asa ng ating bayan. One day, kayo ang magbabago sa bulok na sistema ng bansang ito. Huwag kayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Kumapit tayo sa pag-asa at patuloy na magtiwala na balang araw, mababago rin ang bulok na sistemang iyan. At uunlad din ang ating mahal na bansang Pilipinas.”

The audience roared — not only for the music but for the conviction behind the statement. Sarah Geronimo, typically known for her humility and restraint, broke through with a message that resonated with urgency. Her reminder that “kayo ang magbabago sa bulok na sistema ng bansang ito” was met with cheers, claps, and chants, cementing the moment as one of the most memorable in recent UAAP history.

A song of cycles, a call to break them

“Ikot-Ikot” — a track about emotional cycles and the struggle to break free — found new meaning on that stage. In the context of widespread corruption and the ongoing investigation of anomalous flood control projects, Sarah reframed the song as a metaphor for the country’s political and social condition.

By connecting her music to the lived realities of the youth, she turned a pop anthem into a protest cry. For the thousands of students in attendance, it was not just a performance but an invitation to step into their role as changemakers.