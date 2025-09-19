Redefining modern living through Italian design

As soon as you enter a Boffi space, you will notice the flawless fusion of architecture, creativity and workmanship.
It is more than just a wardrobe system, bathroom or kitchen. It is a way of life, philosophy and lifestyle that is completely contemporary yet ageless.
The Italian design business was modestly started as a tiny kitchen maker in 1934 by Piero Boffi. It developed to become a world-renowned design leader over the years, renowned for pushing the limits of form and function.
In addition to expanding its range to include sophisticated bathroom solutions, modular wardrobes and architectural systems through Adielle Srl (ADL), as well as furniture partnerships with De Padova, Boffi amassed many Compasso d’Oro prizes along the road, one of the highest distinctions in industrial design.
Boffi celebrates its 10th anniversary in the Philippines this year, a significant milestone that underlines both the brand’s global reputation and its enduring impact on Filipinos’ perceptions of contemporary luxury at home.
Since coming to the Philippines through Focus Global Inc., Boffi has established itself as a modest but significant player in the local interiors industry, raising the bar for creativity and design integrity.
Architects, designers and discriminating homeowners may experience the brand’s unwavering dedication to crafting living environments, where style and functionality coexist harmoniously at the Boffi | DePadova Studio Manila in Makati.
The anniversary celebration itself was a gathering of visionaries — those who have helped shape Boffi’s journey in the country. Guests included Stephen D. Sy, President and chief executive officer (CEO) of Focus Global Inc.; Lolita Sy, Co-Founder and Vice President; Angela Sy, Chief of Finance; and Holly Quiec, Business Unit Director. Flying in to join the milestone moment was Attilio Tettamanti, CEO of Boffi Asia Pacific, who underscored the brand’s continued commitment to innovation and partnership in the region.
“Boffi’s success in the Philippines over the last decade is rooted in a shared appreciation for design that is purposeful, refined and enduring,” said Stephen D. Sy, President and CEO at Focus Global Inc. “We are proud to represent a brand that values both heritage and forward-thinking innovation, offering not just exceptional products, but complete design solutions that enhance everyday living.”
That spirit of purposeful, refined, enduring design is evident in Boffi Studio Manila’s evolving showroom, which was recently refreshed with key new pieces.
Here, the Cove Kitchen by Zaha Hadid commands attention with its sculptural fluidity, while Luigi Massoni’s Xila Tall Units stand as icons of modular elegance. Piero Lissoni’s Antibes Walk-In Closet and Case 5.0 bathroom system embody understated sophistication, while ADL’s Japo sliding, Deco Rototranslating and Showering doors elevate architectural transitions into works of art. Completing the atmosphere are furnishings from De Padova’s Honoré collection and lighting by Elisa Ossino — with Salone del Mobile 2025 novelties soon to arrive.
In Manila, Boffi’s next chapter is already beginning to take shape. The ADL showroom at Twenty-Four Seven McKinley in Bonifacio Global City will introduce a new display of Boffi wardrobes by mid-September, enhancing the two brands’ synergy and providing customers with a more comprehensive and upscale design experience.
Boffi has been subtly renovating Filipino homes for a decade, demonstrating that contemporary living is about striking a balance between creativity and tradition, architecture and artwork, and functionality and soul. And with the same philosophy that has led it from the start, the Italian brand keeps up its leadership while it broadens its appeal.