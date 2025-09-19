Redefining modern living through Italian design

As soon as you enter a Boffi space, you will notice the flawless fusion of architecture, creativity and workmanship.

It is more than just a wardrobe system, bathroom or kitchen. It is a way of life, philosophy and lifestyle that is completely contemporary yet ageless.

The Italian design business was modestly started as a tiny kitchen maker in 1934 by Piero Boffi. It developed to become a world-renowned design leader over the years, renowned for pushing the limits of form and function.

In addition to expanding its range to include sophisticated bathroom solutions, modular wardrobes and architectural systems through Adielle Srl (ADL), as well as furniture partnerships with De Padova, Boffi amassed many Compasso d’Oro prizes along the road, one of the highest distinctions in industrial design.