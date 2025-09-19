Red-hot Turkey aims to keep rolling, eyes quarterfinals

A record-setting 32-nation field has been cut in half after an action-packed — and nothing short of dramatic — first week of action in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship.

Only 16 teams remain standing and will proceed in the knockout phase starting today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Red-hot Turkey puts its unbeaten run on the line in a clash with the Netherlands at 3:30 p.m. while another undefeated squad and world No. 1 Poland faces off with Canada at 9 p.m.

The Turks topped Pool G after a three-game sweep, including a straight-set win over the group’s second-seed Canadians last Wednesday.

Poland, on the other hand, dominated Pool B, capped by a four-set victory over the Dutch at the end of the group stage.

The Poles have beaten Canada in two previous meetings — both in straight sets — while Turkey and the Netherlands are facing each other for the first time.

Also clashing in the Round of 16 are defending champion Italy against unblemished Argentina, while unscathed Belgium takes on Finland in the double-header on Sunday.

The Argentines completed a sweep of Pool C after sending home reigning two-time Olympic champion France in a thrilling, 28-26, 25-23, 21-25, 20-25, 15-12 escape last Thursday.

Italy, meanwhile, beat Ukraine, 25-21, 25-22, 25-18, in Pool F to catch the last bus ride into the next round.

Argentina and Italy split their first two head-to-head matches in the tournament, in 2014 and 2018.

The Belgians, who owned Pool F, and the Finns go at each other’s throats for the first time.

Monday’s playdate will see crowd-darling and undefeated USA squaring off with Slovenia while Bulgaria and Portugal mix it up in the other pairing.

The Americans dominated Pool D while the Bulgarians cruised in Pool E.

The last day of the Round of 16 on Tuesday will pit Pool A top seed Tunisia against Czech Republic while Serbia challenges Iran.

Serbia and Czech Republic ended up tied with identical 2-1 slates in Pool H but the Serbians ended up as No. 1 seed with its superior quotient.

Tunisia and Iran, which eliminated Alas Pilipinas in an epic five-setter, are tied with 2-1 cards after the group stage. The 11-time African champions claimed the top spot after earning better match points.